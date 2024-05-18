Featured

'Resonance' was initially for YouTube not cinema--producer

Jerry Wonder Showbiz News May - 18 - 2024 , 00:08

PRODUCER of recently premiered Resonance, Raymond Kombat, has disclosed the movie was initially written for online channel YouTube and not for cinema distribution.

Advertisement

However, after cast members and some stakeholders read the script, they were able to convince the filmmakers to produce Resonance for the big screens.

Kombat who revealed this in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz recently also expressed his amazement at the outcome of the premiere of the movie last Saturday, May 11, at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

Explaining, Kombat said, “initially, our plan was to shoot for YouTube and not cinema. But, when we sent the script to some cast and crew, they said it was not a YouTube but a cinema standard and compelled us to rethink our initial plans.

“So, we went for a 'board and crew meeting' and Director of Photography, Joshua Nii Dromo, insisted the script was for cinema and that, if we were going to produce for YouTube, he would pull out.

"So, we chose cinema and this is where we are now and we are very happy with the results", he said.



Last weekend, all the five movie theatres at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall were filled to capacity during the first run of Resonance. There were nine showings on the night with the last one ending at midnight.

The Silverbird Cinemas at the West Hills Mall, Weija, where the movie was also being shown enjoyed similar good attendance.