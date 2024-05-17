Featured

Eli Khay has no regrets

It was just his hobby producing beats for up and coming artistes and friends in his hood back in the day.

But what may have started as a “small seed” in 2010 started paying off last year when budding artiste, Alfred Yamoah, better known by the stage name Eli Khay, started doing professional music last year.

Releasing a number of songs including SBL, No Regrets, King, Nana Ama, Bella, Eli Khay positioned himself in the music space, working harder to bring lots of attention to his craft with earnest promotions of his songs.

Presently, he is promoting SBL and No Regrets but the latter is what he is positive will drive more attention.

Produced by Expo, No Regrets is a story about a woman who stood by her poor partner for many years, showing him all the love and affection.

Not even her family could persuade her to leave the man, considering his poor financial status. For years, she supported him but eventually, she succumbed to the pressure from her family and friends and left her partner.

Just when she left, the man hits the jackpot, changing his life totally. Seeing the man’s new life, the woman tries to get back but it was too late for her to right her wrong.

No Regrets is a HipHop tune and Eli Khay goes hard on his verses, bringing to life the relatable storyline.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Eli Khay expressed appreciation to those who have accepted his music, particularly to his friends who believed in him and helped to build his writing skills over the years.

The outcome of the nurturing, he said, is the beautiful work he did on No Regrets, which is getting thumbs up from music critics.

“I didn’t go straight to writing my own music; I started by producing beats for up and coming musicians in my hood and along the way, writing my own song came naturally and I fully embraced it.

“God being so good, I own a music studio so I produce my own projects sometimes,” he said.

Eli Khay, who looks up to the likes of King Promise, Gyakie and Ayisi particularly for his style has performed at a number of events including Darko Vibes Easter Invasion show held inside Labone this year.

This is what he said about Ghana’s music industry. “I always think the investment level in our music industry is really low. People want to push money where artistes are already in limelight. I suggest otherwise, that is, people putting money into the craft from scratch. In that manner, underground artistes also get support to thrive since it takes more than just to hit”.