Bobi Wine documentary bags Oscar nomination

BBC Showbiz News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 09:19

A documentary showcasing the opposition campaign waged by Ugandan singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine against the regime of President Yoweri Museveni has been nominated for an Oscar award.

Bobi Wine: The People's President

is nominated for the best documentary feature film alongside four other documentaries, including Tunisian documentary Four Daughters.

"It is such a humbling moment to see the Ugandan story make it to the Academy Awards - the most prestigious and significant awards in the world," Bobi Wine said on X.

"Today the fight for democracy in Uganda and around the world lives on. Thank you for this recognition!"

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost to President Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections.

Allegations that the vote was manipulated led to countrywide protests by opposition supporters.

Human rights groups say that security forces killed dozens and arrested thousands of other protestors during the election period.

Bobi Wine himself has been arrested and detained multiple times for criticising Mr Museveni's rule.

On Tuesday, security forces ended a five-day blockade at his home.

Security forces had taken the measure to stop the opposition politician from participating in a planned protest.

President Museveni, who has led Uganda since 1986, is accused by critics of stifling dissent.