MzVee’s picture book for kids ‘Natural Me’ released

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 22:45

BET Award–nominated singer MzVee has released an empowering and uplifting picture book titled, ‘NATURAL ME‘.

The picture book meant for ages 4–8 years is inspired by MzVee’s “Natural Girl” image that celebrates self-expression and the beauty of embracing your natural self.

Speaking to Mzvee about why a picture book for children, Mzvee talked about how as a child, she got made fun of for her skin and hair, the very same thing that makes her so beautiful and unique now, and she recently had to relive that moment when her mentor’s daughter (name withheld) had to go through that same experience at school.

Featuring charming watercolor illustrations, this joyful picture book from MzVee and illustrator Lisbeth Checo is an ode to young girls on their journey to self-empowerment, sisterhood, and embracing their natural selves. With a message that speaks to beauty inside and out, Natural Me invites readers to celebrate all how they are special.

A perfect gift for special occasions, including Mother’s Day, birthdays, baby showers, and more! Natural Me is available in most of the major bookstores around the world, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org etc.