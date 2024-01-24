WWE Raw comes to Netflix from 2025 in huge deal

WWE Raw - pro-wrestling's most popular weekly show - will only be available on Netflix from next year.

The programme has been shown on broadcast TV around the world for 31 years.

But bosses of TKO - the company formed when WWE merged with UFC - have announced that Raw will be exclusive to streaming from next January.

Viewers outside the US will also be able to watch all weekly WWE shows and live events on the service.

The company said that would include pay-per-view specials including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

It said the deal would affect fans in the USA, Canada, UK and Latin America first, before being expanded to other countries later.

WWE Raw is usually broadcast live, has aired 1,600 episodes since it first launched and is a must-watch for fans looking to keep up with the latest wrestling storylines.

Bosses claim it brings in 17.5m viewers each week in the US, and that WWE boasts 1 billion followers across various social media platforms.

Nick Khan, WWE President, said: "We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."

BBC Newsbeat's asked Netflix to clarify whether pay-per-view events will be included in the price of a standard subscription.

The company also announced that superstar wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson had joined TKO as a director.

As part of that arrangement, he is now the owner of The Rock trademark.

The in-ring name has followed the star since he moved into film work, but remained property of the WWE.

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle," he said in a statement.

His announcement has reignited rumours of a return to the ring after a surprise appearance on Raw earlier this month.

