Bob Marley: One Love premieres at Silverbird Cinemas on Feb 16

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 11 - 2024 , 20:06

Reggae music enthusiasts and fans of Bob Marley are in for an unforgettable experience as the highly anticipated Bob Marley: One Love movie premieres at Silverbird Cinemas, West Hills Mall and Accra Mall on Friday, February 16.

The premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" will give patrons the opportunity to delve into the life and music of the legendary musician. This event also aims to capture the essence of Bob Marley's message of love, unity, and social change.

The film stars Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, and it features some of Hollywood's best talents.

It is produced by Tuff Gong, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, and distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Bob Marley: One Love is a story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Sales and Marketing Lead, Silverbird Cinemas, Ghana, Nana Kwame Obiri-Tete said his outfit intends to make the movie premiere memorable with photo booths.

“To make this premiere even more memorable, photo options will be available for attendees to capture the excitement of the event and take home lasting memories of this extraordinary experience.

“Fans of the music icon and patrons have the chance to take a picture against a Bob Marley-themed backdrop.

“Whether you're a die-hard Bob Marley fan or simply curious about his impact on music and culture, there is a package that will suit your interests. Also available are merchandise and exclusive offers for brands that seek to thrill their clientele during the Valentine’s period,” he said.