Adwenpa band to launch maiden Enko Gya Me album at Alliance Francaise

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Jun - 05 - 2024 , 20:46

Adwenpa Band – an 11-piece Ghanaian afro pop, funk, highlife, reggae, pop, afro jazz band is set to capture live band lovers with the release of their ‘Enko Enja Me’ album at the Alliance Francaise, Accra, on Friday, June 14.

It will be a night of good music, display of talent and performances from some top artistes too.

The launch of the album captures the journey of Ghana’s Highlife music will also serve as the band's official inauguration.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, the band's leader, Daniel Antwi described the album as “a depiction of the journey of Ghanaian highlife music, where highlife music is coming from and where we've gotten to.

He also stated that the night of the launch will be full of good music, featuring a diverse range of genres and talented performers, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

“It will be a night of good music, an electric display of talent, which will also include top artiste like Episode, Drigmatic, Tic Tac now named TIC and others who will be performing”, he said.

The Enko Gya Me album has eight songs namely Wo Din Di Sen, Odo Pa, Nyame Nasem, Libi Libi among other songs.

Mr Antwi mentioned that one of the things that sets the band apart is the size. “Adwen Pa band is a very big band. We're talking about a diverse ensemble with brass, guitar rhythms, conga sections, dundu talking drum, trombone shakers, and more.

“It's hard to come by a band of this size in our system”, he explained.

He also urged Ghanaians to support live band music. “Let's bring back the love of live band music because it has the potential to generate revenue and create jobs in the creative industry. It's a venture that can change a lot of things in our system, so let's support it.

“We're playing a free show, and we want everybody, our fans, and everybody who supports Adwen Pa Band to pass by and join us have a good night. There's no ticket sales, so come one, come all, and enjoy the music”, he said.