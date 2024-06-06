Next article: Adwenpa band to launch maiden Enko Gya Me album at Alliance Francaise

EDITOR’S LENS: Celebrating Stonebwoy, Afronita and Abigail's triumphs

Editor, Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 07:00

Last weekend, Ghana's creative industry witnessed a double dose of triumph, as Stonebwoy clinched the coveted Artiste of the Year award and Afronita and Abigail mesmerised the Britain's Got Talent audience, securing a remarkable third place finish.

These achievements are a demonstration of talent, hard work, and dedication of our artists, and a significant boost to Ghana's creative economy.

Stonebwoy's well-deserved win is a culmination of his tireless efforts to push the boundaries of Ghanaian music. His unique blend of Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeats has captured the hearts of many, cementing his position as a leading figure in the Ghanaian industry.

This accolade does not only solidify his reputation but also inspires a new generation of artistes to strive for excellence as he said in his thanksgiving speech after winning the ultimate TGMA Artiste of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Afronita and Abigail's impressive performance on Britain's Got Talent showcases the diversity and richness of Ghanaian talent.

Their mesmerising routine, infused with traditional Ghanaian dance and music, left the judges and audience in awe. Their achievement is a continuous reminder that our cultural heritage including dance is a valuable asset, worthy of celebration and sharing with the world.

Certainly, Afronita and Abigail’s authentic dance acts have far-reaching implications for Ghana's creative economy. They demonstrate our potential to compete on the global stage, attract international attention, and create opportunities for collaboration and growth.

As we continue to nurture and support our creative talents, we can expect a ripple effect of economic benefits, job creation, and cultural exchange.

While appreciating the efforts of creative talents, it’s important to applaud the efforts of Charterhouse, organisers of Telecel Ghana Music Awards for doing a yeoman’s work with Ghana’s music industry.

This year marks 25 years of celebrating Ghanaian music, musicians and stakeholders of the industry. Undoubtedly, the awards scheme has been instrumental in the growth of the music industry, creating a heathy competition among artistes.

Graphic Showbiz says Ayekoo to Charterhouse and similarly extends heartfelt congratulations to Stonebwoy, Afronita, and Abigail for their remarkable achievements.