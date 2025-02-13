7th National Women’s Summit & Expo imtroduces Industry Spotlight - Women in Agribusiness Industry Mixer

As the world confronts the complex challenges of sustainable development, food security, and economic growth, one thing is clear: women are essential to the future of agribusiness.

Recognizing this vital contribution, the 7th National Women’s Summit & Expo is set to shine a spotlight on women in agribusiness through its new Industry Spotlight Series with an event dubbed; ‘Women in Agribusiness Industry Mixer’.



This exciting initiative aims to elevate the voices, achievements, and impact of women within the agricultural sector, ultimately strengthening Ghana’s food value chain and boosting economic development. The event is slated for Friday, 21st February at the Kosmos Innovation Center at 5pm prompt.



Agriculture: The Backbone of Ghana’s Economy

Agriculture is the beating heart of Ghana’s economy, supporting millions of livelihoods—particularly those of women.



The sector accounts for around 20% of the country’s GDP and plays an essential role in driving economic growth. Women are at the forefront of food production, processing, distribution, and market innovation, making crucial contributions to the sector’s ongoing development.



Yet, despite their significant impact, women in agribusiness still face barriers such as limited access to finance, technology, and markets, which hinder their full participation and potential.



Unlocking the Potential of Women in Agribusiness

The 7th National Women’s Summit & Expo aims to tackle these challenges head-on, providing a platform for engagement, knowledge-sharing, and policy discussions. On February 21, 2025, the Women in Agribusiness Industry Mixer at the Kosmos Innovation Center will gather women entrepreneurs, agribusiness professionals, investors, and key stakeholders.



The event will facilitate idea exchange, explore potential partnerships, and drive collaborative solutions. Discussions will focus on four critical areas:



Join the Movement

The 7th National Women’s Summit & Expo 2025 is more than just an event—it’s a call to action for gender equality. By focusing on agribusiness, an industry crucial to economic transformation, this year’s summit will serve as a launchpad for meaningful engagement, policy dialogue, and business opportunities.



By joining the movement, participants will:

• Network with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers

• Explore partnerships and collaborative solutions

• Engage in high-level discussions on key industry challenges

• Showcase innovative products and services

• Champion the future of women in agribusiness



At the National Women's Summit & Expo on 7th March, join us for a thought-provoking and in-depth discussion on "Women in Agribusiness" as part of our Industry Spotlight series. Don't miss this opportunity to delve into the following topics;



1. Access to Finance and Investment Opportunities for Women in Agriculture

Access to finance remains one of the biggest hurdles for women in agribusiness, restricting their ability to scale and innovate.



The Industry Mixer will offer a unique opportunity for women entrepreneurs to connect with investors, financial institutions, and development partners, exploring innovative financing models and investment opportunities that can fuel growth.



2. Sustainable and Innovative Agricultural Practices

As pressure mounts for the agricultural sector to adopt sustainable and innovative practices, the event will spotlight best practices in sustainable agriculture. Success stories will be shared, and participants will gain insights into innovative approaches that enhance productivity while minimizing environmental impact in production, processing, and distribution.



3. Market Expansion and Value Chain Optimization

Many women in agribusiness struggle with limited access to markets and value chains. The mixer will focus on strategies to overcome these barriers, facilitating discussions on how women-led ventures can tap into local, regional, and even global markets, thereby unlocking growth and expanding their reach.



4. Policy Advocacy for Gender-Inclusive Agribusiness Growth

To create an environment where women in agribusiness can truly thrive, policy reform is key. The event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society organizations to discuss and advocate for policy initiatives that foster gender-inclusive growth within the agribusiness sector.



The Industry Spotlight Series – Women in Agribusiness is a Charterhouse production and brought to you by Geisha in partnership with Kosmo Innovations Center.

