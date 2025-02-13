Next article: Who is Natasha Osawaru, 2baba’s new African Queen

Filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Ministries pays tributes to Abattoir actress Flora

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 14:12 2 minutes read

Renowned drama evangelist and founder of Mount Zion Faith Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of gospel actress Toluwalope Adegboyega-Alagbe, popularly known as Flora in the ‘Abattoir’ series.

Flora, celebrated for her powerful performances, died on February 4, 2025, due to injuries sustained in a car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in December 2024.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Bamiloye described her death as a transition to eternal rest, reaffirming his faith in God’s purpose and the mission of Christian filmmaking.

“We are soldiers…on the battlefield! Jesus is our commander! When He calls our names, we shall answer a million times!” Bamiloye wrote.

Reflecting on the loss, he added, “When you cross over to Heaven, you forget all pains and griefs.

“No shaking! Tolu left a great impact and was called home to heaven! We shall continue till the end!”

Despite the grief, Bamiloye emphasised that the mission of faith-based storytelling remains steadfast.

“The devil cannot touch us without God knowing about it! We will not keep quiet! We move! More Abattoirs! More Abejoyes!!!”

The filmmaker encouraged fellow gospel filmmakers to remain dedicated to their calling.

Flora’s death follows that of another ‘Abattoir’ actor, Moses Korede Are (Baba Gbenro), who died in November 2024 and was laid to rest on January 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, Bamiloye’s son, Joshua, also paid tribute to the late actress in an emotional X post on Wednesday.