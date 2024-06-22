Next article: Green Damongo Project must be replicated in other constituencies

Featured

Accra floods need holistic approach

Daily Graphic Editorials Jun - 22 - 2024 , 07:39

Never again shall this happen! This was the declaration by officialdom when a devastating flood and fire disaster occurred at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra on June 3, 2015. The historic twin disaster claimed more than 160 lives and ravaged property running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Advertisement

A combination of haphazard development along waterways, poor waste management system and indiscriminate dumping of plastics into the Odaw River and minor drains were identified as the major causes of the disaster.

To address that challenge, the World Bank provided $200 million to fund the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID) to improve flood risk management and solid waste management in the Odaw River Basin in the Greater Accra Region.

The project was also meant to improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted communities within the Odaw River Basin.

However, nine years after the June 3, 2025 flood disaster, the capital city – Accra, still reels under the debilitating impacts of flood.

Although millions of dollars have been invested in the dredging of the Odaw River, the drain always overflows its banks anytime it rains, leaving many parts of the city inundated with floodwater.

In the absence of a formalised solid and e-waste collection and management system, the dealers in scrap metals along the Odaw drain in the Agbogbloshie area have resorted to dumping obsolete fridges, television sets and computers into the drain.

Apart from the loss of lives and destruction of property, the perennial flooding in Accra poses serious health threats, especially to residents in the flood-prone areas.