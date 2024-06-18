Next article: Repayment of bilateral debt in 2026: MoF to make proposals to Cabinet

Waste management using social entrepreneurship

Dr Andrews Ayiku Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 04:38

In recent years, Ghana has faced a growing waste management dilemma, with overflowing landfills and inadequate infrastructure causing environmental degradation and health risks.

The government and other stakeholders have been looking for creative ways to address this issue, and one promising method that has arisen is social entrepreneurship.

Social entrepreneurs in Ghana have been adopting innovative and sustainable trash management solutions while simultaneously offering economic possibilities for local communities.

By combining commercial skills with a humanitarian goal, these entrepreneurs are not only helping to clean up the environment, but also generating revenue and uplifting marginalized communities. In this essay, I've outline how social entrepreneurship is transforming garbage management in Ghana.

Upcycling and recycling efforts

Upcycling and recycling activities can help social entrepreneurs manage trash while also having a good social and environmental impact. By repurposing and reusing items that would otherwise end up in landfills, they can reduce trash generation and the demand on natural resources.

Ghana's social entrepreneurs are pioneering the process of upcycling and reusing discarded materials to create new products.

Trashy Bags, for example, takes abandoned plastic bags and transforms them into fashionable bags and accessories, decreasing plastic waste while also providing employment possibilities for local artists.

Overall, upcycling and recycling activities provide social entrepreneurs with a unique chance to address the rising problem of waste management while also producing social and environmental benefits.