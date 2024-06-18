Featured

Repayment of bilateral debt in 2026: MoF to make proposals to Cabinet

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 04:32

The Ministry of Finance is to propose to the Cabinet the establishment of a financial buffer that will enable the country to easily pay its bilateral debts when repayment resumes in 2026.

The proposal follows the formalisation of the country’s agreement with bilateral creditors in a deal that will see the country suspend payments of its bilateral debts that are due between 2023 and 2026.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, said the agreement with the bilateral creditors would provide significant debt repayment relief for the country.

“What this means is that debt service that was due between 2023 and 2026 has been rescheduled and we will not have to service them now.

“The money we would have used to service the debt will now be available to the government to spend on critical sectors of the economy,” the Minister stated.

He said the Ministry of Finance would, however, present to Cabinet for consideration, options on the best investments that the country could put this money into to reduce the fiscal burden when the time for repayment commences in 2026.

As part of the proposals, he said the ministry would recommend the setting aside of part of the money to build buffers for repayment.

“We are proposing the establishment of a buffer that could help us repay these facilities when repayment resumes after 2026 in a manner that will reduce the fiscal burden on the budget at the time.