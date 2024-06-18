Featured

2 companies partner to enhance West Africa’s digital landscape

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 04:43

Africa Data Centres (ADC) has partnered Onix Data Centre to extend its presence in West Africa, beginning with Ghana.

The partnership aims to enhance the region's digital infrastructure, ensuring data stays within borders for better security and performance.

The partnership which also involves UniCloud Africa Limited, a pan-African cloud service provider marks a significant advancement in digital services, benefiting customers across West Africa and promoting regional economic development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra last Friday, the Regional Executive for West Africa at Africa Data Centres, Dr Krishnan Ranganath, who stressed the significance of this partnership said entering the Ghana market with Onix allows the Centres to leverage innovative technologies and sustainable practices to deliver exceptional data services to the West African market.

“We’re stepping into the Ghana market through the partnership with Onix. Along with that, I have UniCloud Africa Limited. It’s one of the pan-African cloud service providers. So, it’s the first baby in this marriage between ADC and Onix.

Our collaboration with Onix Data Centre allows us to leverage innovative technologies and sustainable practices, enhancing our ability to serve the West African market effectively,” he said.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Onix Data Centre, Yen Choi, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Onix's commitment to global tech standards.

He explained that Onix Data Centre was leading Tier 4 data center in the region.