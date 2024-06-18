Featured

Intelligent reading, a tool for effective leadership

Robert M. Bennin, Chief Learning Strategist at TEMPLE Advisory Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 05:01

The American philosopher and educator Mortimer Adler said, “Reading is a basic tool in the living of a good life”. A life well lived is a life of leadership, so I dare say that reading is a tool for effective leadership.

"Readers are leaders" is also often said to motivate children to develop a habit of reading. Unfortunately, many children grow up to become leaders and forget to read.

I dare say that the lack of reading is one of the reasons many leaders have plateaued in their leadership.

Given that we have audiobooks, in this article, I refer to reading to include listening to audiobooks and a great podcast.

Some will argue that nothing beats the old-fashioned feeling of turning the page, but times have changed.

You may have had the habit, but now you no longer read or have never really enjoyed reading. Alternatively, like avid readers, you are eagerly anticipating your summer collection. Whatever your situation may be, you can get into the mood.

Here is a reminder to get started. Many leaders are wrapping up the half-year to begin their vacation. Several organisations and leaders are offering suggestions on what to read during the summer. Nothing is better than having a good book and lying on the sunny beaches of Accra.

Read to Lead

Many influential leaders, including Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, had a voracious appetite for reading. Former President Obama spent an hour a day reading despite his busy schedule while in office.