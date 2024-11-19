Next article: Corporate leaders deliberate on strategies for net zero future

US ready to support Africa develop sustainable leather ... as regional industry picks —USDA FAS

Nov - 19 - 2024

The United States government through the US Department of Agriculture USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) says it is ready to continue partnership with African states on initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable business practices and empowering African entrepreneurs.

Speaking during an exhibition dubbed; Real Leather. Stay Different. Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024, in Ethiopia, where sustainable fashion and Africa’s creativity took centre stage, Senior Agricultural Attaché with the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) Justina Torry, underscored a commitment to sustainable practices in leather fashion as climate change takes center stage globally.

She highlighted the continued partnership between the Leather and Hide Council of America (LHCA) and local leather institutions in Africa represented by the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI) during the Real Leather.

Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024 as among the current initiatives aimed at growing the leather industry throughout the continent.

The event proved that successful entries are those that combine strong technical skills, a commitment to sustainability, and a unique design perspective.

Entrants were also encouraged to leverage sustainable practices in their production processes, using eco-friendly materials and minimizing waste, as these elements were highly valued by judges and attendees alike.

“As we gather here, the leather industry serves not only as an economic pillar but as a driving force in redefining fashion’s environmental footprint.

The dedication and creativity displayed by the participants are truly remarkable, and I am deeply inspired by the commitment of all who support the leather industry,” Ms Torry stated.

Key pillar

She lauded the events focus on sustainability as a key pillar terming leather as a key area in fighting pollution created by fast fashion even as the world discusses at the 2024 United Nations Climate change Conference commonly referred as the Cop29 event in Baku, Azerbeijan.

She highlighted USDA’s commitment to sustainable trade as demonstrated by the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP), which began in October 2023.

This $1.2 billion initiative aims to boost market opportunities for U.S. agricultural products, with an emphasis on sustainable materials such as leather.

She also spoke of the USDA’s Market Access Programme (MAP), which supports organisations like the LHCA in promoting sustainable leather production and market engagement, amplifying the global reach of responsible leather practices.

Ms Torry expressed optimism about the leather industry’s potential for environmental and economic transformation encouraging designers to embrace sustainable practices and collaborative growth.

The emphasis on sustainability came as Sustainable Leather Foundation (SLF) welcomed the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI) as an association partner.

SLF said it had begun to work more closely with the African nations and understands their importance for the global leather industry, both in terms of environmental responsibility and also from a socio-economic perspective.

Nicholas Mudungwe, ALLPI’s Executive Director, said: “As an institution focused on advancing the African leather sector, we are eager to combine our efforts with SLF to promote responsible environmental practices, while addressing socio-economic challenges unique to our region.

We look forward to the valuable training, assessments, and audits SLF will help deliver, which will no doubt enhance the performance of our members and the industry at large.”

SLF emphasised that it remained vital that we support all regions to improve their performance across ESG in this new regulatory era, and working with ALLPI will ensure that we can support from within and recognize specific regional challenges within the process.

Know this

• Real Leather. Stay Different: It is an international programme championing leather as a sustainable, natural material for fashion. Now in its second year in Africa and fourth year globally, the initiative engages millions worldwide, inspiring both designers and consumers to embrace leather as a core component of sustainable fashion.

• Leather & Hide Council of America (LHCA): Dedicated to promoting the value of leather products, LHCA champions sustainability and innovation in the leather industry. It collaborates globally to uphold responsible production and consumption practices.

• Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI): A key organization within the African Union, ALLPI advances the leather sector through strategic partnerships, policy advocacy, and training, aiming to transform Africa's leather industry into a globally competitive, environmentally sustainable sector.

• USDA FAS: The Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) links U.S. agriculture to the world to enhance export opportunities and global food security.

FAS has a global network of nearly 100 offices covering approximately 180 countries staffed by agricultural attachés and locally hired agricultural. FAS staff identify problems, provide practical solutions, and work to advance opportunities for U.S. agriculture and support U.S. foreign policy around the globe.

• Center for Business Innovation & Training (CBiT): As the RLSD coordinator in Africa, CBiT bridges Africa’s creative minds with global opportunities, fostering business innovation and value chain development across the continent.

• SLF: SLF is concerned with all aspects of sustainability – Environmental, Social and Governance. As a not-for-profit organisation, the Foundation provides a transparent and inclusive approach to demonstrating sustainable good practice throughout the value chain.