Unfinished business: Retaining women's talent in advertising

Annie Adjei Business News Nov - 22 - 2024 , 16:53

Meet Abena, a 40-year-old Ghanaian woman who once thrived in the advertising industry. She was a creative force to be reckoned with, known for her innovative ideas and passion for graphic design.

But today, as a stay-at-home mum, Abena's advertising career lies unfinished, cut short by the challenges women face in the male-dominated industry.

Abena's journey began with excitement and promise. After gaining her Communications Design degree, she landed her dream job at a top advertising agency in Accra as a graphic designer, working alongside talented creatives who had the portfolios and awards to prove the extent of their creative abilities.

However, as she climbed the career ladder, Abena encountered obstacles that slowly chipped away at her confidence.

"The industry's pace is hectic," Abena recalls. "Long hours, tight deadlines, and constant pressure to deliver. It was exhausting, but I was determined to succeed."

It was after Abena got married and started a family that the juggling act began. It was relentless. She struggled to balance work and home life, often feeling guilty for not being fully present in either sphere.

Leaving the office at five o’clock felt like she was not pitching in enough for the team like she had previously, while at the same time, it meant getting home at almost seven o’clock when her children would be asleep.

"I'd attend meetings, and colleagues would assume I was less committed because I had to leave early to attend to family responsibilities," Abena shares. "It was like my femininity was a weakness, not a strength."

The final straw came when Abena's agency failed to provide adequate support during her third maternity leave. She returned to work feeling disconnected and undervalued.

"I realized I couldn't keep up the pace," Abena says, a hint of sadness in her voice. "I had to choose between my family and my career. It was an unfair choice, but I chose my family."

Consequences of losing women in Advertising

Abena's story is not unique. Many Ghanaian women in advertising, including myself, face similar challenges, leading to a significant talent drain in the industry.

When women like Abena leave the world of advertising, the industry loses unique perspectives and creative insights. We lose qualities such as emotional intelligence and empathy. We lose on diversity and representation. We also lose role models and mentors for younger women coming up in the industry.

Building a supportive work environment for women

Employers can take proactive steps to address these challenges and retain top female talent by executing any of the following:

Enable flexible work arrangements: Offer flexible schedules, remote work options, and compressed workweeks to accommodate family responsibilities.

Encourage mentorship and sponsorship: Pair women with senior mentors and sponsors – male or female – who provide guidance, support, and networking opportunities. This creates a greater sense of purpose and fulfillment. It also increases job satisfaction.

Promote an inclusive culture: Foster an inclusive environment that values diversity, promotes equal opportunities, and addresses unconscious bias.

This includes, but is not limited to, creating return-to-work programs after maternity leave, private lactation rooms and childcare support, flexible work arrangements, sponsorship for women's professional development, and celebrating women's achievements and contributions.

Provide support systems: Provide resources for working mothers, such as onsite childcare services paid for by the employee at free will, parental leave policies, and mental health support.

Leadership opportunities: Women in advertising with potential for leadership need to be intentionally groomed through coaching and strategic assignments, preparing them for senior roles. These allow for confidence building and help to develop resilience and adaptability.

By implementing these strategies, employers can improve business outcomes, enhance creativity / innovation and create a more inclusive and supportive industry.

As we reflect on Abena's story, it's clear that strategic adjustments are needed within the Ghanaian advertising industry to support women and working mothers.

Ogilvy Africa Ghana, the leading marketing communications agency in Ghana, is leading the charge in this regard.

By creating a supportive work environment that empowers women to thrive, it shows a recognition of the value of diversity and inclusion. Official policies and programmes are designed to foster a culture of equality, flexibility, and growth.

Flexible work arrangements – including remote work options as well as mental health support and wellness programs – have been a game changer.

Not only is Ogilvy passionate about liberating brands, but also liberating its people. The agency’s support was incredible after I returned from my maternity leave.

Flexible working hours, and a welcoming team made my transition seamless. I'm grateful to work for a company that values women's contributions.

Conclusion

Abena's unfinished business serves as a reminder that when women are forced to choose between family and career, the industry suffers.

Yet, by addressing the challenges, and taking inspiration from trailblazers such as Akua Owusu-Nartey (Chief Client Officer, Head of Connected Culture for Sub-Saharan Africa – Ogilvy Africa) and Norkor Akua Duah (Managing Director and CEO of Mullen Lowe, Accra), we demonstrate that with intentional efforts women can thrive and we can create a more inclusive and supportive advertising landscape in Ghana.

Let's finish the business Abena started. Let's retain women's talent as Creative Directors, Copywriters, Art Directors, Account Managers, Media Planners, Managing Directors, etc. and unlock the full potential of the Ghanaian advertising industry.

The writer is an advertising professional at Ogilvy Africa Ghana.

