MultiChoice Ghana and Ghana Hotels Association Pen Strategic Partnership Agreement

MultiChoice Ghana is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic dealership agreement with the Ghana Hotels Association.

This agreement aims to enhance the entertainment experience for hotel guests across the country by providing access to premium local and international content from DStv to every guest accommodation countrywide.

This collaboration underscores MultiChoice Ghana’s commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment and supporting the growth of the hospitality and tourism sector in Ghana.

Under this agreement, members of the Ghana Hotels Association will benefit from exclusive packages and tailored solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the hospitality industry.

This agreement would also allow members easily acquire a DStv for Business installation for their hotels, lodges, or guest houses.

Hoteliers are also allowed to fashion out special packages for the varied categories of hospitality facilities around the country.

This means that even a budget hotel in the remotest part of Ghana should now be able to attract more business since they will be able to deliver high quality in-room experience with the addition of the DStv for Business service.

“We are excited to partner with the Ghana Hotels Association to bring world-class entertainment to hotel guests,” said Alex Okyere, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana. “This agreement reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in service delivery.”

The President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jr., also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with MultiChoice Ghana will significantly enhance the guest experience in our member hotels, providing them with a diverse range of entertainment options.

Plus, the sector will now be in a better position to compete for international clientele since they can serve them top notch local and international News, Sports, Documentaries, Movies and General Entertainment shows 24/7.”

The partnership agreement was signed in October and commences immediately, with both parties (DStv for Business and The Ghana Hotels Association) looking forward to a fruitful and long-lasting partnership.