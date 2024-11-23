Oro Oil Ghana CEO Maxwell Commey honoured among 100 Most Influential People Awards 2024

Kweku Zurek Business News Nov - 23 - 2024 , 09:45

The CEO of Oro Oil Ghana Limited, Maxwell Commey has been named among the recipients of the prestigious 100 Most Influential People Awards 2024, recognising his exceptional contributions to the cultivation and export of palm oil.

Oro Oil Ghana, the country’s largest exporter of palm oil, has gained a strong reputation under Commey’s leadership, setting industry benchmarks and striving to conquer continental markets in the near future.

The award, presented at a grand ceremony hosted by the Business Executive Group at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, highlighted the company’s dedication to quality and excellent service delivery across global markets.

Speaking after receiving the award, Maxwell Commey expressed his gratitude and credited his team for the milestone achievement.

“This is a very big win for the whole Oro Oil Ghana team. We are proud to be the best among equals in the agro-processing sector. We have worked tirelessly over the years, and this important recognition will boost our confidence for a greater future,” he said.

Commey emphasised the company’s commitment to continuous improvement, evolution, and the setting of benchmarks for others to follow.

Trailblazer in Agro-Processing

Oro Oil Ghana Limited, headquartered in the Eastern Region, specialises in the cultivation and processing of oil palm, positioning itself as a leader in Ghana’s agro-industrial sector. Under Commey’s visionary leadership, the company has garnered national accolades, including Gold and Silver Awards for Palm Oil Export.

Commey is known for his passion for industrialisation and has a career spanning over 25 years in Europe and Africa. He also serves on the Board of the Tree Crop Development Authority of Ghana and is a National Executive Member of the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG).

Beyond business, Maxwell Commey’s impact extends to social development. His initiatives have created over 300 direct and indirect jobs across Ghana, reflecting his dedication to community welfare and sustainable development.

With operational excellence and adherence to international best practices, Oro Oil Ghana Limited has set its sights on becoming a leading palm oil company in West Africa. The company’s innovative strategies and customer-focused approach have solidified its reputation for credibility in the global agro-processing market.