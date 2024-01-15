Nespresso commits to sustainability — Expands at-home coffee offer

Business Desk Report Business News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 13:24

IN its quest to make a positive difference for people and the planet, while bringing some of the most exquisite coffees to consumers, Nepresso has introduced a brewing system to transform the at-home coffee market in the country.

Known as “Nepresso Vertuo”, the system enhances the way coffee is made by introducing the Centrifusion™ technology, which combines centrifugal force with water infusion, and a new range of capsule sizes that allow for different coffee styles to be prepared, from large-cup coffee options, as well as classic espressos.

In a release issued by the company last Friday, it said following the success of Nespresso’s Original system, which was first launched in 1986, the pioneers in premium portioned coffee opened up its offer to coffee lovers who enjoy larger cups of coffee with the same quality Nespresso is known for.



“Utilising the innovative Centrifusion™ technology, Vertuo offers high quality coffee in a variety of cup sizes, with a range of 23 coffee flavours for consumers to enjoy their favourite coffee, any way they like from the comfort of their own home,” it added.

It explained that the company remains committed to sustainability in all aspects of its business adding that this year marks 20 years of its sourcing program, the Nespresso AAA Sustainable™ Quality Programme.

“In line with this approach, all Nespresso coffee capsules, including the Vertuo range, are made from 80 per cent recycled aluminium, which carefully protects the freshness, quality and taste of the coffees.

Nespresso has invested in its recycling programme and is committed to making it as simple and convenient as possible for consumers to recycle their used capsules,” the release said.

The Business Executive Officer for Nespresso Middle East & Africa, Francisco Nogueira, said by introducing Vertuo in Ghana, we are expanding at-home coffee options for coffee lovers and meeting the needs of consumers across the country who enjoy large cups of coffee with the high-quality Nespresso is known for.

“With the Vertuo Pop machine we are introducing the most compact and colourful machine in our Vertuo range, without compromise on versatility or convenience for every taste and moment, delivering the full Nespresso experience,” he said.