ANKAA Tropical Oranges launched

GraphicOnline Business News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 12:15

ANKAA Tropical Oranges, a fully Ghanaian-owned premium source of farm-fresh fruits, officially launched on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with a vibrant marketing activation in Kasoa.

The team, alongside key partners like the Orange Growers Association (OGA), Eastfield Farms (West Africa's largest orange orchard), Citriville (juicing company), and ASL (construction company), embarked on an eye-catching float procession through Kasoa's key streets.

The launch sparked a rush for ANKAA's oranges, accompanied by lively music and dancing. Theodore Kloba, ANKAA's Chief Operating Officer, emphasized their mission to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers, addressing common market challenges faced by both sides.

"We essentially provide a trading platform," Mr. Kloba explained to the media. "We pick, sort, and deliver top-quality fruit directly to consumers. Our trained personnel liaise with farmers, ensuring fair returns and offering support such as chemical supplies and farm management training through our partnerships."

Mr. Kloba highlighted ANKAA's dual commitment: offering competitive products to consumers while prioritizing farmer well-being and development. Their operations currently span the Eastern and Central regions of Ghana.

Beyond their core business, ANKAA actively contributes to various sectors. Their partnership with the 2023 METHOFEST (Methodist Festival) promoted domestic religious tourism. Likewise, their sponsorship of Ebo Koomson, a Health and Physical Education instructor, in his pursuit of becoming Ghana's first professional squash umpire, exemplifies their commitment to broader social responsibility.

ANKAA Tropical Oranges' successful launch and dedication to community development make them a promising player in Ghana's market, ready to offer premium fruits while fostering positive change.