Melcom partners Hollard to offer insurance cover for Samsung products

Business Desk Report Business News May - 13 - 2025 , 17:17

Melcom Limited, the leading retail chain in Ghana, has partnered Hollard Insurance to offer customers one-year free insurance coverage for Samsung products purchased from Melcom Limited stores across Ghana.

The insurance coverage, which is available to all customers who purchase Samsung products from Melcom Limited, includes protection against theft, fire, electrical surges, screen damage and other unforeseen events.

The coverage applies to a wide range of Samsung products, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, mobile phones, sound devices and microwaves above GH₵2,000.

The Managing Director of Melcom Limited, Ramesh Sadhwani, said: "We are proud to partner Samsung and Hollard Insurance to offer our customers this unique insurance coverage. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to provide our customers with exceptional value and peace of mind when shopping at Melcom Limited."

The Managing Director for Samsung Electronics, Lucas Lee, said the partnership would offer customers an added layer of protection for their Samsung products.

“This effort showcases our dedication to delivering unparalleled value and assurance to our customers in Ghana,” he said.

The insurance coverage is valid for one year from the date of purchase and covers the cost of labour, replacement parts and repair or replacement of lost, stolen or damaged products, however it does not cover accessories.

For his part, the Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, Daniel Boi Addo, said: “Our goal is to provide our customers with comprehensive but affordable insurance solutions that meet their needs, and this extension of our existing Shop and Insure partnership with Melcom Limited is a great example of that. For us at Hollard, every item covered is a representation of our purpose to secure Ghanaians."