Ken Ofori-Atta: Ghana's Senior Presidential Advisor holds talks with Crown Prince of Bahrain

Graphic Online Business News Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:50

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, welcomed Ghana’s Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, Ken Ofori-Atta at the Gudaibiya Palace in Bahrain on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

During the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister underscored the importance of enhancing Bahrain-Ghana relations by fostering mutually beneficial development and investment opportunities. He emphasized that these efforts align with Bahrain’s comprehensive development goals, spearheaded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness highlighted the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, particularly focusing on financial and investment sectors. He stressed the significance of advancing joint coordination to benefit both countries and their peoples.

Bahrain's news agency reports that the discussions also covered regional and global developments and issues of common interest.

Mr. Ofori-Atta expressed his gratitude for His Royal Highness’s dedication to fortifying Bahrain-Ghana relations, extending his best wishes for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by several high-profile officials, including His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy; HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa; and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, HE Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki.

Following this, Mr. Ofori-Atta engaged in further discussions with Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), at the EDB’s headquarters.

Also present at these discussions were Mohammed Habibu Tijani, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ghana to the Kingdom of Bahrain residing in Riyadh, Reginald Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and other senior officials and representatives.