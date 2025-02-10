Kempinski Hotel marks World Cancer Day with breast cancer awareness campaign

Feb - 10 - 2025

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra has commemorated World Cancer Day with a special bus-stop campaign aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer.

In partnership with Breast Care International (BCI), the hotel launched the initiative under the theme ‘Closing the Care Gap’, as part of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, BE Health.

The campaign took place at Bishop Bus Stop on High Street in Accra, near the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum, where visually engaging and educational materials were displayed to inform the public about cancer.

During the event, staff from Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, along with representatives from BCI, interacted with approximately 1,500 individuals, including passengers and pedestrians. The team educated participants on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, emphasising that early detection saves lives.

A cancer survivor, Eunice Saxon, shared her inspiring journey, reinforcing the message that cancer is not a death sentence.

Speaking at the event, Melissa Bediako, Director of Sales and Marketing at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, reiterated the hotel’s commitment to the cause.

"We are committed to giving back to the community and promoting health awareness. As we look forward to celebrating 10 years of providing luxury hospitality in Ghana, our CSR initiatives, such as BE Health, drive our passion for giving back to the community that continues to support our growth," she stated.

The BE Health initiative is a comprehensive corporate social responsibility programme by the hotel, supporting healthcare professionals with oncology training and providing patient assistance for those affected by breast cancer.

Mrs. Regina Amegadzi Dadoh of BCI commended Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra for its ongoing support, saying:

"Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women and families affected by breast cancer."

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to promoting breast cancer awareness and supporting affected individuals across Ghana.