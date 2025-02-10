Next article: See what Ghanaians are investing their money in

Featured

Government turns down GH₵2.9 Billion in treasury bill bids

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 06:18

The government of Ghana has rejected GH₵2.9 billion in Treasury bill bids following a highly oversubscribed auction, as investors flooded the market with offers totaling GH₵10.6 billion.

The Treasury had set a target of GH₵7.3 billion but ended up accepting GH₵7.7 billion, slightly above its goal. The move to reject a significant portion of the bids is believed to be part of the government’s strategy to manage borrowing costs and maintain fiscal discipline.

Advertisement

The 91-day bill emerged as the most sought-after security, with bids reaching GH₵6.1 billion. However, the government accepted only GH₵3.9 billion of these offers. The yield on the 91-day bill fell by 43 basis points to 27.98 percent, reflecting a decline in interest rates. Similarly, the 182-day bill attracted GH₵4.4 billion in bids, with GH₵3.8 billion accepted. Its yield also dropped by 21 basis points to 28.68 percent. Notably, no 364-day bills were issued during this auction.

The rejection of GH₵2.9 billion in bids highlights the government’s cautious approach to borrowing. By turning down higher-priced offers, the Treasury aims to keep debt servicing costs in check and stabilize the yield curve. This decision aligns with broader fiscal consolidation efforts as the government seeks to balance its financing needs with economic stability.

Advertisement

The auction results also revealed a 43.85 percent oversubscription, underscoring strong investor appetite for Ghanaian government securities. Despite the decline in yields, demand for Treasury bills remains robust, signaling confidence in the country’s financial markets.

Looking ahead, the Treasury has set a target of GH₵8 billion for its next auction, scheduled for later this month. Market analysts expect demand to remain strong, driven by investor confidence and the relative safety of government securities.

The consistent decline in interest rates over the past two weeks is another key takeaway from the auction. The yield on the 91-day bill dropped to 27.98 percent, while the 182-day bill fell to 28.68 percent, down from 28.89 percent in the previous auction. This trend suggests that investors are increasingly comfortable with the government’s fiscal management and economic outlook.

As Ghana continues its fiscal consolidation efforts, the Treasury’s approach to managing its borrowing costs will be closely watched. The rejection of higher-priced bids reflects a commitment to prudent financial management, even as the government works to meet its funding requirements in a challenging economic environment.

The next auction will be a critical test of whether the current trends in demand and yields will persist, offering further insights into investor sentiment and the government’s ability to navigate its fiscal priorities.