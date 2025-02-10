Next article: See what Ghanaians are investing their money in

Kempinski Hotel Accra unveils Valentine’s Day experiences

Kweku Zurek Business News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 06:14

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra has announced a series of Valentine’s Day packages aimed at providing couples with luxury experiences.

The hotel’s offerings include a candlelight dinner, a romantic buffet, an extended getaway package, and spa treatments, all designed to mark the occasion under its BE Health corporate social responsibility initiative.

A candlelight dinner at the Papillon Pool Lounge will be available at GH₵890 per person, featuring a three-course meal with wine pairing. Additionally, a Valentine’s Day buffet at Papillon Restaurant will offer a variety of meals, priced at GH₵650 per person.

Couples looking for an extended celebration can book a romantic getaway, which includes 20% off the best available rate, a bottle of Laurent Perrier Brut, homemade chocolates, and a three-course poolside dinner on Valentine’s Day eve. Reservations can be made via reservations.accra@kempinski.com or through the hotel’s website.

The Resense Spa at the hotel will also offer special Valentine’s Day spa packages, including 80-minute full-body massages, Turkish bath ceremonies, facials, manicures, pedicures, and a 60-minute relaxation suite experience with Champagne. Bookings can be made via resense-spa.accra@kempinski.com.

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra says the initiative is part of its commitment to providing memorable experiences for guests and contributing to the local hospitality sector.