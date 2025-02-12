Featured

James Agyenim-Boateng assumes role as Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 18:11

Mr. James Agyenim-Boateng has officially assumed office as the Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, following a formal handover ceremony held on Wednesday at the company’s Head Office, Nyemitei House in Accra.

He takes over from the outgoing Managing Director, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi.

In his first address to senior management, Mr. Agyenim-Boateng reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the company’s performance and fostering operational excellence, corporate governance, and staff welfare.

He assured employees that SIC Insurance PLC would continue to prioritise their interests while striving for financial growth and improved corporate transparency.

Advertisement

"We will solidify SIC’s brand and reputation by improving performance, profitability, and value creation for our shareholders," he stated, urging staff to look to the future with optimism.

He emphasised that his leadership would focus on leveraging SIC’s internal expertise to elevate the company’s standing in the insurance industry.

According to him, SIC Insurance PLC has a wealth of technical talent that, with government support and the right strategic networks, will enable the company to reclaim its position as the industry leader.

"I am here to leverage the great talent we have in-house to ensure that SIC Insurance PLC outperforms its previous benchmarks. Given the depth of our internal technical talent, I have no doubt that with the support of government and our leverage of useful networks, we will restore SIC Insurance PLC to its rightful place as the leader of the industry," he said.

Mr. Agyenim-Boateng identified three areas of focus that will define his tenure: developing and utilising the company’s human capital, driving operational excellence, and ensuring strong corporate governance.

He noted that these elements are essential for the company to deliver greater value to stakeholders and maintain its competitive edge in the insurance market.

The outgoing Managing Director, Ms. Duah-Yentumi, expressed her gratitude to the SIC team for their unwavering support throughout her tenure.

She acknowledged the efforts of staff in ensuring the company’s success and called on them to extend the same level of cooperation to the new Acting Managing Director.

"I wish to express my extreme gratitude to all of you who assisted me with your technical expertise. I am proud of the work we have done together as a team because there could be no me without you," she said.

With his assumption of office, Mr. Agyenim-Boateng is expected to lead SIC Insurance PLC into a new phase of growth and stability, strengthening its market position and reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the insurance sector.

Caption: Mr James Agyenim-Boateng receives the handing over notes from Ms Hollistar Duah-Yentumi.