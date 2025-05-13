Featured

Inaugural Investment Conference slated for May 15

Business Desk Report Business News May - 13 - 2025 , 17:04

AN investment conference which aims to attract regional investors and foster economic ties between Liberia and Ghana is slated for May 15 to 16 this year in Accra.

The two-day event, which is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Embassy of Liberia in Ghana, is on the theme: “Unlocking Liberia’s Investment Potential for Sustainable Economic Growth.”

The inaugural conference will bring together investors, government officials, entrepreneurs and development partners to explore emerging business opportunities and strengthen bilateral economic ties between Liberia and Ghana.

It aims to showcase Liberia’s key growth sectors including agriculture, tourism, telecommunications, energy and infrastructure, and position the country as a dynamic and open destination for regional and international investment.

It will also support the rebuilding and development efforts of the President of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The event will feature investment-focused panel discussions with top government and industry leaders; sector-specific presentations and breakout sessions; a Liberia–Ghana trade and culture expo, and networking and B2B matchmaking opportunities.

Opportunities for investors

At a press conference in Accra last Thursday, the Liberian Ambassador to Ghana, Musu Jatu Ruhle, said the conference was a strategic platform to showcase Liberia’s investment opportunities, foster regional partnerships, and position Liberia as an emerging destination for sustainable, private-sector–led development.

“We are creating a platform for dialogue, connection and action. It is about building trust, showcasing reform and inviting partners to help drive our growth agenda,” he said.

She explained that Liberia has experienced steady progress in improving its business climate, with new policies promoting transparency, innovation and private-sector development.

“This conference seeks to capitalise on this momentum and fosters partnerships that generate inclusive growth, employment, and sustainable development,” she added.

Mrs Ruhle said the focus sectors align with the government’s national development goals and reinforce President Boakai’s pro-growth agenda.

These sectors, he said, offer significant potential for job creation, revenue generation and infrastructure improvement, all critical to improving the quality of life for Liberians and enhancing economic self-reliance.