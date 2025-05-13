Next article: Labour Ministry to undertake QSMS to address gaps across formal, informal sectors

Featured

Wormplex 400 wins award

Business Desk Report Business News May - 13 - 2025 , 17:00

WORMPLEX 400 Tablets and Suspension, produced by JM Addo and Sons Pharmaceutical Ltd., has been honoured with the prestigious over-the-counter (OTC) Advert of the Year at the inaugural Pharma Excellence Awards held in Accra.

The award recognises Wormplex 400 for its exceptional creativity, effectiveness and impact in promoting OTC products.

Its innovative campaign was celebrated for capturing consumer attention, educating the public, and significantly boosting brand visibility to set a new benchmark for excellence in OTC marketing.

WORMPLEX 400 tablets and suspension, a trusted, easy-to-use dewormer imported by J.M. Addo and Sons Ltd., offers a convenient and effective broad-spectrum solution for deworming the whole family.

Suitable for use at any time of the day, this remedy has been a preferred choice for households over many years due to its reliability and user-friendly form.

Each WORMPLEX 400 tablet targets and eliminates more than seven types of intestinal worms. These parasites can lead to various health issues, including reduced appetite, skin irritation, nausea and a decline in concentration and productivity in both children and adults.

By eliminating these worms, WORMPLEX 400 supports the body’s proper functioning. Regular use helps maintain a worm-free system, giving you peace of mind and better overall health.

Assurance

Commenting on the award, the CEO of JM Addo and Sons Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr William Adum Addo, expressed appreciation for the recognition and assured consumers of the company’s commitment to quality, safety and innovation.

“This award demonstrates our dedication to delivering trusted healthcare solutions while advancing public health awareness.”

The success of Wormplex 400’s advertising campaign underscores the growing importance of public education and creative engagement in health care, and JM Addo & Sons is poised to continue leading the way,” he stated.

Organised by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), the event celebrated 23 individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the pharmaceutical industry, including achievements in research, manufacturing, regulatory compliance, entrepreneurship and patient care.

Commitment

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah-Akandoh, who graced the ceremony, applauded PSGH for its leadership and dedication to national development.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the country’s medicine security.

For his part, the President of PSGH, Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, described the event as a landmark in recognising the often-unseen work of pharmaceutical professionals.