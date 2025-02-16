Featured

IMF issues update on Ghana after 4-day engagement with officials

A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Stéphane Roudet, has concluded a four-day visit to Ghana, engaging with government officials and stakeholders on key economic issues.

At the end of the visit which lasted February 10-14, Mr. Roudet issued a statement highlighting the discussions held with Ghanaian authorities.

“The mission team engaged the Ghanaian authorities on recent macroeconomic developments. It also started discussions on the policies that will underpin the 2025 budget. This dialogue is set to continue over the coming weeks.”

The visit also focused on reviewing Ghana’s commitments under the IMF-supported program. According to Mr. Roudet, “We also took stock of the authorities’ progress in meeting key commitments under the Fund-supported program. These will be formally assessed in the context of the fourth review of the Extended Credit Facility arrangement, which is expected to be undertaken in April 2025.”

During the engagement, IMF staff met with President John Mahama, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Acting Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Maxwell Asiama, and representatives from various government agencies and key stakeholders.

“IMF staff held meetings with H.E. President Mahama, Finance Minister Forson, and Bank of Ghana Acting Governor Asiama, and their teams, as well as representatives from various government agencies, and other key stakeholders. Staff would like to express their gratitude to the Ghanaian authorities and other stakeholders for their constructive engagement and support during this mission.”

The discussions are expected to continue in the coming weeks as Ghana prepares its 2025 budget and progresses towards the next review of the $3billion Extended Credit Facility in April. The outcomes of these discussions will be closely watched as the country works towards economic stability and growth.