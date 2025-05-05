Featured

Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting tomorrow: Sustainable agric on the front burner

Daily Graphic Business News May - 05 - 2025 , 06:41

The Graphic Business Breakfast Meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, promises to be a landmark event in Ghana's agricultural calendar.

On the theme: "Future of Food: The Critical Place of Sustainable Practices", the meeting will bring together stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions to drive sustainable agricultural practices.

It is organised by Graphic Communications Group Ltd in partnership with Stanbic Bank Ghana as part of the quarterly thought leadership partnership between Graphic Business and Stanbic Bank.

This partnership aims to discuss critical issues that impact the micro and macroeconomy, with this edition expected to be particularly insightful.

The breakfast meeting will feature expert insights from thought leaders, including the Chair of the National Cyber Intelligent and Cyber Defense Research Project, Prof. Kester Quist-Aphetsi; the Founder of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, and Financial Risk Manager, Sustainability Climate Risk Professional, and farmer, Prof. Francis Atsu.

These experts will share their knowledge and experiences on sustainable agriculture, technology and finance, providing valuable perspectives on how to drive sustainable agricultural practices in the country.

Leveraging technology

The acting Editor of Graphic Business, Suleiman Mustapha, said: "This breakfast meeting will bring together critical minds in the field of agriculture, technology, science and finance to discuss the future of agriculture. We will leverage technology to guarantee food security, and we believe this conversation is timely and crucial for Ghana's development".

Sustainable agriculture is crucial for Ghana's development as it can mitigate the impacts of climate change, promote biodiversity and enhance ecosystem services.

By adopting sustainable practices, Ghana can reduce its reliance on imported food, create jobs and increase its foreign exchange earnings.

Sustainable agriculture can also contribute to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 of Zero Hunger and SDG 12 of Responsible Consumption and Production.

The meeting's focus areas include leveraging technology, promoting sustainable practices and improving access to finance and markets for farmers.

Digital platforms, precision farming and data analytics can help farmers to make informed decisions, reduce waste and improve crop yields.

Additionally, sustainable practices such as crop rotation, organic farming and conservation agriculture can promote soil health, reduce erosion and enhance biodiversity.

Industry stakeholders

Industry stakeholders, policymakers and farmers are expected to attend the meeting to share knowledge, experiences and best practices that can shape a brighter future for Ghana's agricultural sector.

The discussions will likely centre on practical solutions to the challenges facing Ghana's agricultural sector, including climate change, limited access to finance, inadequate infrastructure and inefficient supply chains.

The Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting is a timely initiative that underscores the importance of sustainable agriculture in Ghana's development agenda.

By bringing together stakeholders from various fields, the meeting provides a platform for meaningful discussions and recommendations that can inform policy decisions and drive sustainable agricultural practices in Ghana.

The outcomes of the meeting are expected to contribute to the development of Ghana's agricultural sector, particularly in the areas of policy formulation, investment and innovation.

The meeting's recommendations can also inform the design and implementation of agricultural programmes and projects that promote sustainable practices, improve productivity and enhance food security.

For more information about the meeting, visit www.graphic.com.gh or contact Stanbic Bank Ghana.