FAGE President calls for targeted policy to support export, agribusiness

Graphic Online Business News May - 15 - 2025 , 10:53

The President of the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), Davis Korboe, has called for a clear and robust policy framework to support Ghana’s export sector and agribusiness industry.

He warned that without it, exporters will continue to struggle amid ongoing economic pressures.

Speaking in an interview with pressmen on May 12, 2025, Korboe emphasised the need for a “special purpose vehicle” to cushion exporters, especially within the agribusiness value chain.

He pointed out that despite efforts by financial institutions like EXIM Bank and the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL), the current support system is not enough to absorb the economic shocks facing exporters.

“Our exporters are crying; this is the time for our banks to be up and doing… There should be a special purpose vehicle for export and agribusiness in general. Once that happens, these shocks will be absorbed.”

Korboe also touched on the challenges surrounding the Ghanaian cedi’s performance against major foreign currencies, cautioning against a rushed approach to managing its value.

“There’s too much stress on the cedi, and that hurts our exports. There should be some allowance for depreciation, but it shouldn’t be done overnight. Stability is good, but we need to understand the difference between stability and appreciation.”

His remarks come ahead of the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2025, one of the most anticipated agribusiness events in West Africa, scheduled for June 11–13 at the Accra International

Conference Centre.

Under the theme “Innovate, Transform, Sustain: Driving Growth in Ghana’s Horticultural Sector,” the expo aims to spotlight the potential of horticulture to drive economic growth and attract investment.

Korboe highlighted that the Ghana Export Promotion Authority has consistently supported horticultural actors in accessing regional and global markets through the organisation and participation in key international trade exhibitions.

GEPA partnered with FAGE to host the Maidem Horti Expo last year and, recognizing the sector's vast potential, is once again collaborating with FAGE for the second edition.

The event will bring together producers, exporters, investors, researchers, and policymakers to explore strategies for innovation, sustainability, and market access in the horticulture space. It will also highlight issues such as climate resilience, regional trade integration, and inclusive participation, particularly among youth and women-led agribusinesses.

Ghana’s horticultural sector, known for high-value crops like mangoes, pineapples, coconuts, and vegetables, has been gaining international attention. Stakeholders say stronger policy direction and financial backing will be critical in sustaining this momentum and expanding market reach.