Energy Minister meets with oil producers to revitalise industry

Kwame Larweh Business News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 05:14

In a bid to revitalise Ghana's declining oil and gas sector, Energy Minister John Jinapor has met with members of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber to discuss key challenges and potential solutions.

The meeting, attended by CEOs of 21 oil and gas companies and the CEO of the Petroleum Commission, Emefa Hardcastle, aimed to foster collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders.

Ghana's oil production has been on a downward trend since 2019, with no new petroleum agreements signed in recent years.

Mr John Jinapor emphasised his commitment to restoring industry growth and ensuring a predictable regulatory environment.

He expressed confidence that the industry's fortunes could be turned around with the right policies and partnerships.

“The government plans to pursue policies that promote local content and foster collaboration between local and foreign companies,” he stated at the meeting.

For his part, the Chairman of the chamber, Joe Mensah, who is also Senior Vice President of Kosmos Energy, described the current state of affairs as critical, highlighting the need for improvement in the business environment.

The CEO of the chamber, Mr David Ampofo, reassured the minister of the industry's commitment to working with the government to achieve the necessary growth and expansion.

“The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber represents the shared interests of companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production, as well as oil field services and promotes industry growth through networking, education, and advocacy,” he stated.

Upstream petroleum chamber

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the growth and development of the oil and gas industry in Ghana.

As the representative body for companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production as well as oil field services, the Chamber plays a vital role in shaping the industry's future.

Through its multifaceted approach, the Chamber promotes, enhances and facilitates industry growth through:- networking opportunities for member companies; and education and training programmes to enhance industry expertise.

It is also involved in the dissemination of industry information to keep members informed and serves as advocacy for a favourable business environment. As the voice of the industry, the Chamber provides essential advocacy services to its members, helping them navigate Ghana's regulatory framework.

The Chamber also serves as a platform for stakeholders, including local communities to engage with the industry by fostering collaboration and cooperation among industry stakeholders.

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber is poised to drive growth, development and sustainability in Ghana's oil and gas sector.