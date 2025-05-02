Next article: "Hope is not strategy" - McDan advises startups to build solid business plans

Dr. Patrick Nomo returns to Finance Ministry as Chief Director

Ministry of Finance Business News May - 02 - 2025 , 06:37

Dr. Patrick Nomo has resumed his role as Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, two years after his transfer to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

At a staff gathering to bid farewell to outgoing Chief Director Ms. Eva Mends and welcome Dr. Nomo, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson commended Ms. Mends for her distinguished service.

He highlighted her leadership in navigating the economic crisis, securing the IMF-ECF programme, and advancing debt restructuring efforts.

“The progress we see in the economy today reflects the hard work of this Ministry, with Eva providing steady leadership and focus,” Dr. Forson said.

Welcoming Dr. Nomo, the Minister expressed confidence in his institutional knowledge and urged staff to support efforts to reset the economy.

Ms. Mends, appointed Chief Director in April 2023, succeeded Dr. Nomo, who previously held the position from October 2016. Both have also served as Directors of the Budget Division.

Present at the event were Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Head of Civil Service Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Chief Director at the Office of the Head of Civil Service Mrs. Eunice Osae, Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah, and Chief Director at the Office of the Head of Local Government Service Mrs. Felicia Agyeman Boakye.