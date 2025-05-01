Featured

Charlotte Osei, 8 others appointed to Ghana Gas Board by President Mahama

Jemima Okang Addae Business News May - 01 - 2025 , 08:20

Former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei has been named as a member of the newly constituted board of the Ghana National Gas Limited Company (GNGLC), following appointments made by President John Dramani Mahama.

The nine-member board is expected to provide strategic oversight and help drive the transformation of the state-owned gas company.

The board is chaired by veteran public servant Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, whose extensive experience in governance is seen as critical to the company’s leadership.

The full list of board members is as follows: Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi (Chairman), Ms Judith Adjobah Blay (Acting CEO), Mr Emmanuel Vincent, Ms Nasira Afrah Gyekye (MP), Ms Charlotte Osei, Mr Samuel Kwame Borlu, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, Mr Baba Abdul Jamal Adama, and Mr Blay Nyameke Armah (MP).

In a statement released by Ghana Gas on Wednesday, April 30, the company welcomed the appointments, expressing confidence in the board’s ability to guide the company’s future. “We look forward to working with the new Board to enhance the company’s operations, address challenges, ensure quality standards, and foster peaceful coexistence,” the statement read.

The Ghana Gas board is expected to play a key role in shaping the company’s strategic direction amid growing demands for efficiency and accountability in the energy sector.

