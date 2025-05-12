Next article: Bank of Ghana urged to keep cedi within stable range to protect jobs, exports and remittances – Prof Baah-Boateng

Accra City Hotel to launch new Events Centre in July

GraphicOnline Business News May - 12 - 2025 , 16:10

The Accra City Hotel has announced the opening of its groundbreaking Events Centre in July 2025, a bold new addition set to transform Ghana’s hospitality landscape and solidify Accra’s growing status as a leading destination for international events.

The upcoming facility will feature 10 multipurpose event halls capable of accommodating up to 2,000 guests. But beyond capacity, the hotel’s management says the centre is a statement of ambition—one that positions Ghana at the forefront of Africa’s booming Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

“As Accra evolves into a top-tier business and tourism hub, the Events Centre reflects our vision to meet rising demand with world-class solutions,” said the hotel in a statement. “This is about creating an ecosystem that drives economic activity while offering exceptional experiences.”

The launch comes at a time when demand for premium event venues in the capital is soaring. With an increasing number of multinational firms, international summits, and destination weddings choosing Accra, the city has needed a purpose-built space of this calibre.

Economically, the development is expected to trigger significant ripple effects. The anticipated surge in large-scale events will boost local hotels, restaurants, transport providers and vendors—injecting millions into the local economy. The facility is also projected to create numerous jobs, from event planners and chefs to service and logistics staff, thereby raising industry standards and expanding employment.

Tourism officials are equally optimistic. With Accra now competing against the likes of Lagos and Abidjan for high-end events, the Events Centre is poised to attract a new category of international visitors—business travellers, delegates, and exhibitors. This, in turn, will help elevate Ghana’s global tourism profile.

The hotel’s broader upgrade includes a multi-storey car park to address the logistical challenges often faced by large gatherings, and the introduction of a signature African restaurant offering both local and continental dishes. “We are redefining event catering by showcasing Ghana’s culinary diversity with a world-class touch,” the hotel noted.

Sustainability has been central to the project, with the hotel maintaining its green spaces and integrating environmentally responsible practices into its operations. This approach aligns with the growing international shift toward eco-conscious hospitality development.

Management at Accra City Hotel believes the project’s impact will go beyond infrastructure.