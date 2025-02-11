Featured

2 Companies partner to enhance financial inclusion

Feb - 11 - 2025

Two companies have partnered to expand access to financial services, enhance cross-border payment efficiency and promote financial inclusion across underserved regions of Africa, starting with Ghana.

The are; InvestCorp Asset Management Limited (InvestCorp) and Chipper Cash, one of Africa’s fastest-growing financial technology companies.

By combining their strengths, InvestCorp and Chipper Cash aim to create a seamless platform where users can manage payments, savings and investments all in one place.

Additionally, as part of InvestCorp’s enhanced services, users who subscribe to the mutual funds will be assigned dedicated financial advisors who will work closely with them to understand their financial goals and develop personalised plans to help achieve them.

A joint release issued by both companies said the partnership was not just about business but also about creating a more accessible and robust financial system for the continent.

“Our partnership with Chipper Cash aims at leveraging InvestCorp’s strategic advisory capabilities which include mutual fund, pension fund and investment portfolio management for institutional and high-net-worth clients.

This collaboration, alongside Chipper Cash’s extensive fintech infrastructure and market presence, aligns with InvestCorp’s mission of providing innovative asset management and investment banking solutions in an environment of strong technical expertise, modern relationship management and confidentiality,” it said.

Benefits

The release said with a significant portion of the population in Ghana remaining unbanked and unaware of basic personal finance and wealth-building principles, the partnership sought to bridge the divide by offering accessible and affordable digital financial services tailored towards achieving a diverse range of individual life priorities.

This move, it said aligned with both companies shared vision of expanding access to financial tools across the continent, especially targeted at the emerging generation of technology-driven consumers.

“Innovation in FinTech solutions is another advantage gained from this collaboration. Combining InvestCorp’s investment capabilitie s with Chipper Cash’s technology expertise will foster innovation in products and services.

These may include tools tailored to provide bespoke investment solutions to the individual needs of African consumers,” the release added.

It said the partnership would enable Chipper Cash to deliver a comprehensive suite of financial services, empowering individuals with seamless solutions under a single, unified platform.

It explained that Chipper Cash users would have access to InvestCorp’s mutual fund lineup; InvestCorp Money Market Fund, InvestCorp Treasury Securities Fund, InvestCorp Mid-tier Fund, and InvestCorp Active Equity Fund.