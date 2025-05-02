Next article: Meta threatens to cut off Facebook in Nigeria over huge fines

Ghanaians warned to stop saving nude images/videos on devices

Jemima Okang Addae Technology May - 02 - 2025 , 16:48 2 minutes read

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has cautioned Ghanaians against capturing or storing nude images or videos of themselves on electronic devices, warning that such content could be exploited by cybercriminals for blackmail and sextortion.

In a public alert issued on May 2, 2025, the CSA highlighted the growing prevalence and sophistication of online blackmail tactics, with financial losses from sextortion cases soaring from GH¢103,663 between January and April 2024 to GH¢499,044 during the same period in 2025.

According to the Authority, cybercriminals typically create fake social media accounts using attractive profile images to lure unsuspecting individuals into romantic or flirtatious interactions. Once trust is established, the perpetrators coerce their targets into sharing intimate content or participating in explicit video calls, which are secretly recorded without consent.

“These materials are then used to extort money from victims, who are threatened with public exposure unless they pay a ransom—usually through mobile money transfers,” the CSA noted.

The statement warned that paying a ransom does not guarantee the deletion of compromising content. On the contrary, in many cases, criminals persist with their demands or intensify the threats.

“If targeted, victims should immediately cease all communication with the threat actors. Do not pay any ransom, as it only encourages repeated extortion and does not ensure the deletion of the content,” the statement advised.

Victims are urged to preserve all evidence, including screenshots, usernames, URLs, messages, and payment requests, and to report the incident to the CSA. The Authority also encouraged victims to seek emotional support from trusted family members or professional counsellors.

To prevent such attacks, the CSA recommended the following precautions:

- Avoid accepting friend requests from strangers online;

- Be wary of online relationships that progress quickly or involve requests for explicit content;

- Keep social media accounts private and limit who can view posts;

- Never share or store nude images or videos on any device.

“Online blackmail and sextortion are becoming more sophisticated, with serious financial and psychological consequences. Ghanaians must remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves online,” the CSA warned.

The Authority reiterated that digital safety is a shared responsibility and urged the public to report any suspected cybercrime via its 24-hour helpline by calling or texting 292, sending a message via WhatsApp to 0501603111, or emailing report@csa.gov.gh.

