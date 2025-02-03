Featured

VIDEO: Partey scores as Arsenal Thrash Man City 5-1

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 07:39 2 minutes read

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was on target as Arsenal delivered a dominant 5-1 victory over Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, boosting their Premier League title hopes.

With Liverpool extending their lead at the top after a win at Bournemouth, Arsenal knew only a victory would keep them in contention. Partey, making a strong return to the starting lineup, put in a commanding performance in midfield as the Gunners outclassed the struggling champions.

The hosts took the lead inside two minutes when Manuel Akanji lost possession, allowing Martin Ødegaard to finish off Kai Havertz’s pass. However, Erling Haaland equalised for City in the 55th minute, briefly giving Pep Guardiola’s side hope.

Just two minutes later, Partey was at the heart of Arsenal’s response. His powerful shot deflected off John Stones, completely wrongfooting goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, and restoring Arsenal’s advantage.

The Gunners capitalised on that momentum as 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly netted his first senior goal in the 62nd minute. Havertz then added a fourth goal with a precise left-footed finish, before 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri capped off the thrashing with a stunning strike.

Partey’s impact in midfield and his crucial goal ensured Arsenal remain within six points of league leaders Liverpool, keeping their title hopes alive. The victory sends a strong message to their rivals as they continue their pursuit of Premier League glory.

Watch the video below;