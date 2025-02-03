Featured

Semenyo shines in Bournemouth defeat to Liverpool

Skysports Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 10:57 1 minute read

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo put up a masterclass performance during Bournemouth's 0-2 loss against Liverpool last Saturday.

This was a game won by Mohamed Salah — but on another day, Semenyo would be walking away as the star of the show.

Only the woodwork and Alisson Becker's heroics denied him the two-goal hero status that Salah walked away from the Vitality Stadium with.

The winger was a constant thorn to Liverpool down Bournemouth's left flank, his six take-ons and 15 touches in the opposition box more than any other game.

Incredibly, Semenyo still leads the Premier League charts for most shots this season with 91, one more than Salah at 90. Yet one player has 21 goals and the other has seven.

Semenyo and Salah are so similar in style, and with the Bournemouth player known to be on Liverpool's shortlist, do not be surprised if that performance confirms that he should be at Anfield next season. He may just be the player that replaces Salah. — Skysports