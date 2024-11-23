search_graphic_online

VIDEO: Jordan Ayew scores in Leicester’s loss to Chelsea 
Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew netted his third Premier League goal of the season in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.  

Ayew, who came off the bench in the 71st minute to replace Wilfred Ndidi, converted a 95th-minute penalty to give Leicester a consolation goal after Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez had put the visitors ahead.  

Despite battling an injury sustained during the international break, Ayew made an impact in his 19 minutes on the pitch, completing six of seven passes and registering an interception.  

Watch Ayew's goal below;

Premier League milestone  

Ayew’s late goal marked his 40th in the English Premier League, extending his record as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the competition's history. He now has 16 goals more than Tony Yeboah, the second-highest-scoring Ghanaian in the league.  

Since joining Leicester from Crystal Palace this season, Ayew has scored three goals in 12 league appearances.  

The forward’s performance comes after his heroics for the Black Stars during the international break, where he scored a stunning free kick in Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Angola. However, the result ended Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.  

Injury woes  

Fellow Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who also plays for Leicester, missed the game and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury during the same international window.  

Leicester City’s loss leaves them looking to regroup as they continue their Premier League campaign, with Ayew’s contributions proving vital despite the team’s struggles.


