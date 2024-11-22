Featured

Sharaf Mahama advocates for community growth through sports at Harvard SEI Summit

Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, has made a compelling case for leveraging sports as a catalyst for community development across Africa.

Speaking at the Sports, Entertainment, and Impact (SEI) Summit held at Harvard Law School from November 15-16, Mahama highlighted the transformative potential of sports in fostering both talent and social progress.

Addressing the panel ‘Scoring Big: Elevating Sports and Entertainment Through Impact Investing’, Mahama outlined his vision of aligning athlete development with broader community initiatives.

"My vision is not only to elevate athletes to achieve their full potential but also to impact the communities they come from," he said, stressing the need for a holistic approach that integrates inclusivity and opportunity for all.

Legacy Rise Sports, which Mahama leads, exemplifies this ethos by prioritising inclusivity in its talent development efforts. "We create opportunities for everyone, regardless of their backgrounds," Mahama noted, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to empowering young athletes from diverse circumstances.

Call for global collaboration

Mahama used the platform to urge international investors and institutions to partner with African companies, describing the continent as a hub of untapped potential.

"Africa is a continent of opportunities. We call for foreign collaboration to enhance the skills and talents we have," he said.

This appeal underscored the growing need for impact investing—a strategy that combines financial returns with measurable social and economic benefits. Mahama argued that by aligning resources and expertise, international stakeholders can help unlock Africa’s vast potential, both on and off the field.

Transformative vision

The SEI Summit, themed ‘The Business of Doing Good’, convened global leaders to explore how sports and entertainment can drive meaningful social and economic change. For Mahama, partnerships are central to addressing global challenges, especially in harnessing Africa’s immense pool of talent.

His participation positioned Legacy Rise Sports as a leader in leveraging sports to inspire sustainable development and empower the next generation of athletes and changemakers.

Through his vision, Mahama not only champions athletic excellence but also advocates for a future where sports foster inclusivity, collaboration, and transformative growth in communities across Africa.