VIDEO: Watch Thomas Partey's screamer in Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

GraphicOnline Sports News Nov - 23 - 2024 , 20:56

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey delivered a standout performance as Arsenal ended their five-match winless streak in the Premier League with a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey, who was introduced at halftime, wasted no time in making his presence felt, scoring a spectacular goal from 20 yards out to solidify Arsenal’s dominance.

The 31-year-old collected the ball outside the box and unleashed a perfectly curled shot into the net, leaving Forest’s goalkeeper rooted to the spot. The goal, Partey’s second of the season, highlighted his precision and composure, bringing a roar of approval from the home crowd.

Partey’s performance extended beyond his goal. His control and composure in midfield stabilised Arsenal’s play, allowing Mikel Arteta’s side to maintain their grip on the game against a determined Forest team.

The victory is a significant boost for Arsenal, who have struggled with form due to injuries and a packed fixture schedule. Partey’s return to top performance provides renewed hope as the Gunners look to reignite their title ambitions.

Interestingly, Partey was not included in Ghana’s squad for this month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, a decision made by Black Stars coach Otto Addo. Despite his absence from the national team, Partey’s club-level contributions continue to underscore his importance on the pitch.

Arsenal fans will be hoping their midfield maestro remains in peak form as the team aims to build momentum in their pursuit of Premier League glory.

