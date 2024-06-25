Featured

Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala leaves Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko FC have announced the departure of Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala following the expiration of his contract.

Mukwala, 24 joined Kotoko in August 2022 and established himself as a key member of the team.

He ended the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with 14 goals as the club’s top scorer.

A statement on the club's X (formerly Twitter) handle read: "Steven Mukwala leaves Kotoko upon expiration of his contract. The club is grateful for the moments shared together and wishes him the best for the future."

Mukwala was in tears in a video posted on social media as he bid farewell to the club.

“This is probably the saddest day of my life as I say good bye to the home that has given me a platform to grow my career. I want to thank His Majesty, the king who welcomed me to Ghana,” he said.

“I am greatly honoured by the words of wisdom of the king. I am glad to be part of the profound family. I hold you so dear in my heart because you are the best,” he added.

He becomes the latest player to leave Asante Kotoko this month after the club parted ways with 18 players, including goalkeeper and captain Ibrahim Danlad.

