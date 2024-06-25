Previous article: Euro 2024: Luka Modric cools retirement talk after Croatia’s 'cruel' draw with Italy - 'I'll keep playing on'

African Athletics Championships: Ghana's Saminu, Boakye through to semis

Jun - 25 - 2024

Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Mary Boakye are through to the semi-finals of their respective 200m events at the African Athletics Championships taking place in Douala.

Boakye, the winner of the 2024 CAA Region Two Meet, placed third in Heat 7 but her time was good to secure her a spot in the semi-finals to be run in just a few hours.

Saminu,on the other hand, won his race from Heat Four .

Also through to the semi-finals are Cameroun's Emmanuel A. Eseme, already a 100m silver medalist at Douala 2024, who also won silver in the 200m final at the Mauritius 2022, and Nigeria's Alaba Akintola who recorded better times ahead of the other qualifiers.