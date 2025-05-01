Three talking points from Barcelona 3-3 Inter thriller in the Champions League

Next article: Here's all you need to know about the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 01 - 2025 , 11:08 5 minutes read

Every once in a while, a match comes along that will live in the memory long past the final whistle.

A treat, a feast of football. That is what Barcelona and Inter Milan served up in an enthralling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Barcelona and Inter Milan served up an absolute classic on Wednesday, sharing six wonderful goals in a game that was a real a privilege to watch.

The 3-3 draw wasn’t the result Barca wanted, but the entertainment offered by Hansi Flick’s side will take some beating.

The chief entertainer was of course Lamine Yamal - Barcelona’s incredible 17-year-old who was somehow celebrating his 100th appearance in Blaugrana, a little over two years since making his debut. How is that even possible?

Yamal shook Barca up after a disastrous start that saw Inter score in the first minute and then make it 2-0 shortly afterwards. The hosts were reeling, their Champions League hope receding, so step forward Yamal with a wonderful goal to halve the deficit. Game on.

“Lamine showed us the way,” said Flick afterwards and he wasn’t wrong. The teenager could have had a hat-trick, but was twice denied by the woodwork, and disrupted Inter so much that manager Simone Inzaghi admitted they ended up having to put three men on him.

Erling Haaland was impressed and wasn’t afraid to say so on social media, while Kylian Mbappe lost a Champions League record to the youngster. It was that kind of night. And after the madness the plaudits flowed from seemingly every single pundit watching the game.

Lamine Yamal put on a clinic in his 100th game for Barcelona. 💯



He became the youngest ever goalscorer in a Champions League semi-final and was unplayable throughout.



His game by numbers vs. Inter:



102 touches

17 touches in opp. box

10 crosses

8 duels won

6 successful… pic.twitter.com/9ehl3S5Vte — Squawka (@Squawka) April 30, 2025

Yet Yamal stood calm and composed through it all, seemingly bemused by the fuss.

“I try to enjoy myself, I think that’s the secret. I don’t think about anything and just play the football I have and try to make sure people enjoy watching a game,” he said afterwards. “I haven’t done anything yet; I have a lot to do, and I hope it continues like this when I return.”

The 3-3 draw means that Inter have the slight advantage going into the second leg at San Siro, but Barcelona will know that with Yamal on the pitch, anything is possible.

Barca ignore Flick’s set-piece warning

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was well aware of the threat Inter would pose his side and warned his players to be vigilant on set-pieces ahead of the game. Yet despite all of that, two of Inter’s goals came from corners which will not please the Barca boss at all.

He won’t be happy at conceding after 30 seconds either as Inter exploited Barca’s high line from the off and were rewarded when Marcus Thuram finished off the move with a lovely back-heel to stun the hosts.

Denzel Dumfries scored the other two goals, both from corners, and both with a similar delivery into the box. Hakan Calhanoglu whipped the ball in for Dumfries to volley the first and simply did the same thing again for the Dutchman to beat Olmo and head home.

“We know they are one of the best teams in Europe at set pieces,” a rueful Flick said afterwards. “When you see how tall they are, but we have to defend it better.”

Flick is right about the height advantage - the stats reveal Inter’s starting XI is on average 1.5cm taller than Barca’s - with the likes of Thuram, Alessandro Bastoni, Dumfries, Francesco Acerbi, Yann Bisseck and Federico Dimarco in the team.

What a 100th game for Lamine Yamal! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ACBIn7zZbZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2025

All of which means it’s no surprise then that Inter have now scored 14 times from corners in all competitions this season. One thing is for sure, Barca will need to address the Nerazzurri’s set-piece threat if they are to go through.

Kounde adds to Barca’s defensive issues

Barcelona’s defensive injuries were compounded by the loss of Jules Kounde in the first half to injury. The Frenchman is now expected to miss the second leg at San Siro and potentially the Clasico in La Liga as well.

It’s a huge blow for Barcelona and means Flick will have to rethink his defence. He may have to anyway after seeing his side concede three goals and Inter being only a big toe away from scoring a fourth.

Ronald Araujo looks set to be a certain starter in the return, while there is hope that Alejandro Balde will be back after injury.

Andreas Christensen may also have a role to play after making his first appearance since August as a substitute on Wednesday night and Eric Garcia will also likely be in Flick’s thoughts.

The Barca boss could also make more changes further forward, with Dani Olmo’s spot potentially at risk as Flick tries his best to plot a way past Inter and into the Champions League final.