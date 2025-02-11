Featured

Sports Minister meets with GFA leadership on stadium security and violence prevention

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams, held a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday, February 10, 2025, to discuss key issues surrounding stadium security and efforts to reduce violence and hooliganism at league venues.

Attending the meeting were senior officials from both the Ministry and the GFA, including the General Secretary of the FA, Prosper Harrison Addo.

Also present were Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Eugene Noel Nobel, Samuel Aboabire, and Gideon Fosu, as well as Chairperson of the Safety and Security Committee, DCOP Lydia Donkor, her Vice-Chairman Nick Owusu, and committee member Emmanuel Osei.

The meeting, which took place on Mr Adams' first working day as Minister, underscored his commitment to tackling stadium security issues and fostering a safer environment for all football stakeholders in Ghana.

Key Discussion Points:

1. Re-assessing Venues: Minister Adams called on the GFA to re-evaluate the venues to ensure they are convenient and meet the safety and security requirements to host Premier League matches.

2. Collaboration: The Minister emphasized the need for the Club Licensing Committee and Safety and Security Committee to work together with the Ministry and the National Sports Authority to ensure that venues meet the necessary standards.

3. Justice for Francis Nana Yaw Frimpong: General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo updated the meeting on the actions taken to ensure justice for Francis Nana Yaw Frimpong. He reiterated that the GFA and Asante Kotoko SC share the same position that this is a criminal act and must be handled as such without any reservations by the Ghana Police Service. This he said is also the position of the IGP, and all efforts are being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

4. Enhanced Matchday Safety and Safety Protocols: The GFA briefed the Minister on the engagements that have been carried out with the Inspector General of Police, the Premier League Clubs, the Division One League clubs, the Women’s Premier League clubs, and the various Supporters Groups and the inputs from Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak SC to draft the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols to ensure a safe and conducive environment at matches.

5. Future Collaborations: Minister Adams tasked the GFA to work with the Sports and Recreation Ministry, the National Sports Authority, and other stakeholders to develop sports and achieve success and sport development for the country.