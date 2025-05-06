Featured

Our tactics worked against Senegal – Black Satellites Coach

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 06 - 2025 , 10:40 1 minute read

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei has praised his team’s tactical discipline following Ghana’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Senegal in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“It was a very difficult game, no doubt,” Ofei said in his post-match comments. “But tactically, I believe we got it right.”

He acknowledged Senegal’s physical and direct style of play, crediting his players for staying composed under pressure. “Senegal came at us with intensity, but our boys showed great discipline and fighting spirit throughout. They stuck to the game plan, stayed organized, and gave everything on the pitch. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

Looking ahead, the coach reaffirmed Ghana’s ambition to qualify for the U-20 World Cup. “That’s our ultimate goal. Every win brings us closer, and we remain focused on the task.”

Ofei also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their continued support: “We feel the love from back home, and it means everything to us.”

Turning his attention to the next fixture, Ofei said his side is fully aware of the challenge ahead. “We know the game against the Central African Republic won’t be easy. But just like today, we’ll prepare well and give it our all.”

Ghana will face Central African Republic in their final Group C match on Thursday, May 8, 2025.