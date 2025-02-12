Featured

MTN FA Cup round of 16: Hearts, Kotoko get easy draw

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 11:38 2 minutes read

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the two most successful clubs in the history of the Ghana FA Cup, have been handed relatively easy draws in the MTN FA Cup Round of 16.

The draw, held yesterday, saw both teams facing lower-tier opposition, giving them a strong chance to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Twelve-time FA Cup champions, Hearts, will take on Division Two side Golden Kick FC, a pairing that appears to offer the Phobians a smooth path into the next round.

The Phobians reached this stage following a resounding 3-0 victory over Home Stars, while their opponents, Golden Kick, will be hoping for a shock result in what will surely be an uphill battle.

Advertisement

Kotoko, holders of the FA Cup on nine occasions, will face former Premier League side Sekondi Eleven Wise. Kotoko secured their spot in the Round of 16 after overcoming Division Two team, Accler8z FC, and will now look to continue their march towards another cup triumph when they meet Eleven Wise, who will be seeking to make an impression against the formidable Reds.

While the big clubs have been paired with lower-tier sides, there are still plenty of exciting matchups in the Round of 16. Former FA Cup champions Nania FC will aim to replicate their success from 2011 when they clash with True Democracy, a lower-division team.

Attram De Visser will also look to progress as they host Gold Stars FC.

In another intriguing encounter, Premier League side Berekum Chelsea will face Northern City, while Karela United will square off with Young Apostles in a battle between two top-flight teams.

Bechem United will travel to take on Techiman Liberty Youth, and Medeama SC will host PAC Academy.