Atlantic Bay Resort unveils tennis court to promote sports in Prampram

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 07:59 2 minutes read

Atlantic Bay Resort has commissioned a new tennis court at its beachside facility in Prampram, aiming to promote sports and provide opportunities for young talents in the area.

The inauguration event, held over the weekend, saw participation from various tennis clubs, including Premier Tennis Club, Regional Maritime Tennis Club, Accra Social Tennis Club, Sorle Lagoon Tennis Club, and M8 Tennis Club from Koforidua.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cedric Dzelu, Vice President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, expressed satisfaction with the new facility, stating his hope that it would serve the people of Prampram and help foster greater interest in the sport.

Dr. Fareed Arthur, Owner and CEO of Atlantic Bay Resort, highlighted the significance of bringing lawn tennis closer to the community, challenging the perception that sports development should always focus on football.

"We sought to bring sports closer to the community. When initially discussed, many assumed it would be an AstroTurf football pitch. While football is beloved and widely played, there are many sporting talents beyond football. Unlike football, which requires 22 players, tennis can be played with just one, two, or four people, providing more opportunities for talent to shine," he explained.

Dr. Arthur further emphasized the potential impact on young people in Prampram, noting that many talents go unnoticed due to football's dominance.

"I am sure there are many talented individuals in Prampram whose skills have gone unnoticed due to football's dominance. So, when the idea arose, I said, 'Let's invest in a tennis court that will engage the youth, bring people together, and offer excitement to the growing community in and around Prampram.' That's why we undertook this initiative," he said.

The new tennis court is expected to provide an avenue for sports development, recreation, and talent nurturing in Prampram and its surrounding areas.